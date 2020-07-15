WiFi Range Extender, 2020 Upgraded 1200Mbps WiFi Repeater Wireless Signal Booster, 2.4 and 5GHz 360 Degree Full Coverage WiFi Extender Signal Amplifier with AP/Router/Repeater Mode



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 15:32:00 UTC – Details)



2020 Upgraded 1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender, Wireless Signal Repeater Booster, 2.4 and 5G Dual-Band WiFi Extender Signal Amplifier

【Item Specification】

— The WLAN Standard

— Wireless Frequency: 2.4Ghz and 5.8Ghz

— Standards: IEEE 802.11 ac / a / b / g / n

— Wireless Speed: Up to 1200Mbps

— Wireless Network Security: 64/128 bits WEP; WPA/WPA2

— Antennas: 4*5dBi External antennas

— Port: 2 x WAN/LAN Port

【Item Feature】

Simultaneously it supports 2.4G and 5G wireless network connection, transmission speeds of up to 1200Mbps.

Ethernet port allows the extender booster to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices.

The isolated heat dissipation design can effectively prevent the intrusion of dust and quickly dissipate heat, ensuring stable operation of the equipment all the time.

Fully compatible with any devices like iOS, Android devices, Echo/Alexa devices, PCs, PlayStation, smart plugs and so on.

Eliminate dead spots in rooms with weak Wi-Fi coverage with our Wifi range extender. Compact and simple design, easily blending into your home.

【Multiple Functions】

WiFi Range Extender—Extend WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network

Wireless Access Point—Covert a wired network to a wireless network

Wireless Router—Create an instant private wireless Ac1200 network

【Warm Tips】

1, The wifi extender mode of this device can be set up by wireless device such as smart phone or laptop.

2, Setup Repeater mode successfully beside router, and then move repeater to another place, thus lessening issues.

【Package Included】

1 x Wireless WIFI Range Extender Repeater

1 x RJ-45 Ethernet Cable

1 x User Manual

【Latest 1200Mbps WiFi Booster】— Dual band technology can provide up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz, up to 900Mbps for 5Ghz, and a total rate of 1200Mbps, which minimizes data loss. Latest technology eliminates dead spots, extends wireless network to hard-to-reach areas, such as upstairs room, room corner with weak signal, business journey ect.

【360° Full Signal Coverage】— Eliminate dead spots in rooms with weak Wi-Fi coverage with our Wifi range extender. External 4*2dBi intelligent Omni directional antenna and high power amplifier WiFi extender, covering up to 360 degrees, up to 1292 square feet, higher penetration, no loss signal when passing through the wall. This Wifi repeater is small and discreet, easily blending into your home decor.

【3 in 1 Mode Application】— This WiFi booster is able to meet three kinds of needs — Repeater Mode, AP Mode, and Router Mode. Repeater Mode is for extending WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network. AP Mode is for covering a wired network to a wireless network. Router Mode is for creating an instant private wireless network and enable multiple devices to share it. Gigabit Ethernet port also allow this Wi-Fi Booster function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices.

【Safe, Durable and Excellent Compatibility】— Adopt latest wireless security encryption, effectively prevent external malicious interference and ensure the security of equipment and personal privacy. This WiFi Booster are compatible with any router or access point expanding your Wi-Fi and connect any wired device, such as your Xbox, PlayStation, PC or Mac, to powerful Wi-Fi with the available Gigabit Ethernet port for boosted speed and performance.

【Confident Purchase】— The wifi repeater can maximize the network security, ensure your network safety, prevent unauthorized access and protect your important data. The isolated heat dissipation design can effectively prevent the intrusion of dust and quickly dissipate heat, ensuring stable operation of the equipment all the time. UTOPB team offers 30 days return or replacement quality warranty & lifetime technical supports. Please contact us freely if you need any further assistance.