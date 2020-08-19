WiFi Range Extender 1200Mbps Wireless Signal Booster for House 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band Internet Repeater with Access Ethernet Port,Extends Wi-Fi Coverage,Access Point



HWNET 1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender

5GHZ: The speed is more Faster, but the penetration is not better than 2.4G

2.4GHz: penetration is good, transmission distance is more longer;

The powerful wifi range extender strengthen and expand your existing signal into areas where can’t reach on its own, while reducing signal interference to ensure reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home.

4 External Flexible Antennas 1292 sq.Ft 360 Degree full signal coverage,let you enjoy smooth signal anywhere

High speed and Stable signal!

Offer you a reliable wireless network.There is no buffering, lagging and allowing you to enjoy drop-free experience when you are watching movie, playing game.

Compatible with Most Devices

This Wi-Fi repeater has been tested can compatible with most router on the market.

Compatible with any wired device, smartphone, iPhone, iPad, door bell,smart TV, tablet, laptop, multimedia player, game console or PC to your WiFi network.

Multiple Functions

WiFi Range Extender

Wireless Access Point

One button operation,Simply plug and play!

IF your host router has a WPS button, you can set it up by simply pressing the WPS button,Which only takes 2 seconds!the WiFi Extender will automatically connect to the host router,easy to set up!

Or you can set up via log in the website on most mobile devices.

(including Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/Mac OS/iOS and Android mobile platforms.)

1.Plug,and chose wifi-2.4g-xxx/wifi-5g-xxx to connect.

2. open a website and type 192.168.188.1,set according to the instructions.

3.When the extender LED is light up,it mean the setting is successful! you can happy Surfing internet/Watching HD video and online game without interruption!

DUAL BAND HIGH SPEED STABLE SIGNAL-The total speed of this range extender is 1200Mbps(300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz). Our Wireless Amplifier Processor can cover your most demanding devices including iPhone, Android device, notebooks, Smart TV’s, IP cameras, speakers, IoT device and so much more. You can stream, play online gaming, watch HD video without loading and off-lines!

EASY CONNECTION SETTING- If you have a WPS compatible router, please press the WPS button to connect to your router. And set up via browser website(192.168.188.1) on almost any devices, including Windows/Android/iOS mobile platforms. Or Connect your LAN and Ethernet cables by plugging them directly into the extender ports. Each connection method is simple and quick.

WIRED ETHERNET PORT–Simply plug in game consoles, streaming players, xbox, PlayStation, PC or other nearby wired devices(Please use the one 10/100M port for maximum speed). When you plug it in the available Ethernet port, the speed and performance of the the powerful Wi-Fi will be boosted and enhanced, which is ideal for HD video streaming & online gaming.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY– AP mode/Repeater mode can works with most wireless router, gateway or cable modem with Wi-Fi.The Extender LED lights show clear indication for extender status,it will change light color according to wifi signal strength.its Extend WiFi signal can be linked by 10 devices while most extenders by only 5!

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED — HWNET offers 90 days return and replacement quality warranty and lifetime technical supports. If you have any questions about your purchase, please feel free to reach us directly and we will gladly assist you any time.