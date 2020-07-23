WiFi Range Extender 1200Mbps WiFi Signal Booster WiFi Repeater with Ethernet Port for Home Router Extender for Wireless Internet 2.4G & 5G Dual Band WiFi Amplifer



Please download the fireware to update, then you can change the 5G password.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/b0juhat6s9m4tko/AP580_AP_ROUTER?dl=0

Operated Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bPsg6eKOvM

The best WiFi range extenders don’t just help extend your wireless network to ensure your whole space is covered. These wireless signal boosters also make sure that you’ve got reliable coverage throughout, minimizing slow or dropped connections, wherever you are in your home or office.

Facamword WiFi Extenders are your best choice; you don’t have to resort to spending a ton of cash on costly solutions. This WiFi extenders will simply pick up where your router starts to lose coverage, and increase your network’s range to give you a significant (and strong) boost in your wireless coverage by repeating that signal.

Product Specification

Dual Band: 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Operating Mode: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Transmission Speed: Up to 1200Mbps

Security: WEP; WPA/WPA2

Antennas: 4* High Gain Extender Antenna

Port: 2 x WAN/LAN Port

What’s in Box

1 x Wireless Range Extender

1 x RJ-45 Ethernet Cable

1 x User Manual

Note:

1.WiFi extenders don’t speed up the original WiFi; Wireless repeaters only extends the signal range.

If the WiFi signal is weak, please move the range extender closer to the router to find best position.The ideal location to place the Extender is half-way between your wireless router and your computer, but the extender MUST be within the wireless range of the wireless router.

Please don’t place wireless range extender near Bluetooth devices or electrical equipment such as microwave oven or refrigerator.

【2.4G & 5G Dual Band】It’ll hard to beat the features on this dual-band extender that supports wireless speeds up to 1200Mbps. There’s lots of tech built into this little gadget, which supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, and allows you to choose your transmission (2.4 or 5.0 GHz).

【4 External Antennas】Four external Antennas are designed to improve range and 360 degree full coverage compared to standard range extenders.

【Easy to Setup】It’s quick and easy to connect to router with pressing WPS button. Plug-in this wireless range extender can be installed anywhere you have an outlet. Find the best location (= optimal WiFi coverage), thanks to built-in smart LED indicators.

【Safe & Quality Warranty】 This WiFi signal booster supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols; We also support 30-day money back and 18-month replacement. Please contact us if you have any question about this WiFi repeater.