WiFi Range Extender, 1200Mbps WiFi Repeater, 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band WiFi Extender, Wireless Signal Booster with Gigabit Ethernet Port, 360° Full Coverage WiFi Range Extender Repeater, Easy to Install

The WiFi range extender repeater equipped with 4 high gain external antenna which can eliminate dead area and improve the reach of your existing Wi-Fi coverage, extend wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas for your home and office and creates reliable high-speed Wi-Fi without interruption. Watching live on the balcony, kitchen brush recipes, games in the bedroom. Say goodbye to Wi-Fi deadbands!

High Speed and Stable Signal

High power AC1200 Dual Band WiFi range extender Expands your existing Wi-Fi coverage and boost the signal strength with 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology.

4*3 dBi external antennas: For better performance and stable Wi-Fi network with speeds of up to 1200Mbps, 2.4GHz has farther penetration while 5GHz has faster speed.

Automatically switch to high-quality band for better performance. Ideal for HD video streaming & online gaming. Say goodbye to loading and offlines!

Humanized Design

① Vent Hole Design: Air vents of both sides, enhance heat dissipation copacity of the WiFi extender and ensure a safe work environment.

② Stable Signal Boosters: 4 High Gain External Antennas to eliminate dead area to the provides the best value and connection for your Internet needs.

③ Smart Indicator: The smart wifi signal indicator of our wifi extender helps you find the best extending location.

3 in 1 Working Modes

AP Mode (Access Point) – Allows multiple devices/users to share the same wireless network.

Repeater Mode – Expand the coverage of existing WiFi networks.

Router Mode – Create wireless network and share your network to WiFi devices.

【1200Mbps AND DUAL BANDS】 WiFi range extender repeater uses wireless 11AC technology which achieves a Wi-Fi speed of 1200Mbps. This Dual Band Range Extender Wi-Fi repeater works with any standard Wi-Fi router and runs on dual bands at a combined speed of up to 1200Mbps, including 900Mbps on its 5GHz channel and 300Mbps on its 2.4GHz channel. 360 degree high-speed connection for happy Surfing HD video and online game.

【SMART 4 IN 1 WIFI REPEATER】 AP/Repeater/Router/Client mode to meet different demand easily. This wireless repeater also supports the one-button setup of WPS with easy and convenient connection, suitable for home, travel, office etc. WIFI intelligent time switch, LED display indicates the operating status: blue LED in AP/Router mode. Both sides of the booster are provided with heat dissipation holes for high drainage, low consumption, low radiation and environmental protection.

【STABLE SIGNAL & WIDE COMPATIBILITY】 Qualcomm dual chips QCA9531 + QCA9886 deliver a strong signal. In repeater mode, red bad signal LED and green good signal LED. The WiFi Extender comes with a 10/100 Mbps Ethernet connection and complies with the IEEE802.11b/g/n standard. WiFi range extender repeater supports cable connections and works with most popular routers and WLAN cards on the market.

