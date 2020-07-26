WiFi Extender,WiFi Range Extenders High Speed Signal Booster 1200Mbps 2.4 + 5Ghz Dual Band Wi-Fi Amplifier Repeater with WPS



Price: $36.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 06:26:18 UTC – Details)

Product Description

What make our WiFi repeater stand out?

Our WiFi extender contain with 2.4GHz 300Mbps& 5GHz 867Mbps model ,suitable for all kind of router,you will never worry about compatibility.

Design for HD video streaming&online gaming, stable&high speed connection avoid all delay during your happy time.

Not only work as a booster,but also can be a excellent wireless access point.

Come with WPS function,Easy Setup&install.

Built-in one Ethernet LAN,give you more choice.

High power WiFi range repeater works with any standard Wifi router,eliminate all blind zone or dead zone



Frequency band: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

Standard: IEEE 802.11b/g/n/a/ac

Transmit Power : 20DBm MAX

Sensitivity: 802 11b 93dB /802 11:-73dBm/802.11n:-68dBm

Ideal for HD video streaming and gaming and other bandwidth-intensive tasks, just enjoy the ultimate surfing fun anytime anywhere.

WPS Function&Smart light



Our high power WiFi extender come with WPS function,make your device connect more convenient.

WPS button (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) makes it more easy to encrypt wireless network data transmission, prevent invasion of illegal connect.

Come with 4 LED indicators status,different LED light show different connect quality,convenient to know your internet signal quality condition.

Status Light



Ideal Location / Too Far Away

Status LED / Status LED

Blue On: Best / Red On: Weak

Yellow On: Good / Red Flashing: Disconnected

Repeater Model

Repeat your WiFi network for stronger wireless performance and coverage, say goodbye to WiFi dead zones

AP Model

Access Point mode transforms your existing wired network to a wireless one.

Super speed

Boosts the existing wireless coverage in your home with 1200Mbps high speed

What you will get

1 x AC1200 Wireless Repeater

1 x RJ-45 Networking Cable

1 x Quick Installation Guide

Design for WiFi signal dead zone,Built-in high power amplifiers to provide extreme Wi-Fi coverage and penetration,360 degree high-speed connection

Design for convenient, suitable for any router, modem&AP,mini size and compact structure make our Wi-Fi booster easy to carry,built-in plug make it easy to move and install

Design for muti usage,Not only work as a high power Wi-Fi extender,but also can use stable AP mode,different LED Indicators status show different internet connect quality

Design for security,Multiple top level wireless encryption selection avoid all unauthorized access,keep your password safe,never need to worry about data safety

Warning】Only RuiyaoTech is the sole authorized seller of authentic RuiyaoTech products (other than Amazon) on the Amazon platform. Offers from other sellers are scamming attempts, espeically with “quite lower price”!!!!!!!!