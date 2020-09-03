WiFi Extender,1200Mbps WiFi Repeater Dual Band 5G & 2.4G Wireless Long Range Singal Booster WiFi Amplifier AC Router WPS One Button Setup with 4 Antennas



Features：

Dual Band : 2.4Ghz and 5.8Ghz

Small size and wall-mounted design make it easy to deploy and move flexibly

WPS button allows users to set up instantly Smart

Signal Indicator helps to find the right location to place the range extender

Encryption : 64/128 bits WEP;WPA/WPA2

WLAN access point/client according to IEEE 802.11ac,n, g, b.

Specification:

With Modem Function: No

Type: wireless

Wired Transfer Rate: 10/100Mbps

WAN Ports: 1 x10/100/1000Mbps

Number of USB Interfaces: None

Wi-Fi Supported Frequency: 2.4G & 5G

5G Wi-Fi Transmission Rate: 867Mbps

Package: Yes

Supports WDS: Yes

Max. LAN Data Rate: 867Mbps

Model Number: 2.4G/5G wireless wifi repeater

Standards And Protocols: Wi-Fi 802.11g

Standards And Protocols: Wi-Fi 802.11b

Standards And Protocols: Wi-Fi 802.11n

Standards And Protocols: Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Wi-Fi Transmission Standard: 802.11n

2.4G Wi-Fi Transmission Rate: 300 Mbps

LAN Ports: 1

Supports WPS: Yes

Function: VPN

Application: Soho

Voltage (V): 110-240V

Wireless: Wireless

VPN: Yes

Products Status: Stock

Wi-Fi Transmission Speed: 300Mbps/1200Mbps

Package include：

1x Dual Band wifi Extender

1xUser Manual

【1200Mbps Wifi Range Extender】1200Mbps Dual Band WiFi range extender expands your existing Wi-Fi coverage and boost your home WiFi range to cover longer distance,provide better WiFi signal for hard-to-reach areas.

【High Speed】Support wifi signal extending through the wall,no more dead zones in your smart home life(speaker / monitoring / TV / doorbell / thermostat).4 External antennas can support reliable wireless N network speed up to 1200Mbps covering your bedroom, floors, restroom, garage and garden.

【Dual Band 5G&2.4G】The 1200mbps wifi range extender upgrades your network to the next generation of Wi-Fi, 802.11ac. With combined wireless speeds of up to 2.4 GHz/300 Mbps and 5 GHz/1200 Mbps, provides excellent speeds and superior omnidirectional wireless range. You can run multiple applications in a large home or office.

【4 external antennas】It can provide better performance and stable connection. Also, convenient dual-band operation lets you simultaneously enjoy lag-free HD video streaming, online gaming, emailing, and web browsing.

【Easy Setup& WPS Button】Plug and play, wall-mounted design with mini size, follow the user manual to set up easily, no complex steps and tech expert required.At a push of the WPS button can quickly establish an encrypted connection and WPS are used for providing a guest network.