WiFi Extender, WiFi Repeater Wireless Signal Booster for Home, 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band WiFi Signal Amplifier Up to 1200Mbps, 360° Coverage Up to 1600 Sq.ft, Internet Booster to Extend Range (White)



Price: $35.99 - $31.90

(as of Aug 16,2020 13:07:25 UTC – Details)





BOOST WIFI SIGNAL – Dual band technology can provide up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz, up to 867Mbps for 5Ghz, and a total rate of 1167Mbps. High speed for games or videos in bedroom, kitchen, corridor and yard.

WIDE SIGNAL RANGE – External 4*2dBi intelligent antennas cover up to 360 degrees, up to 1600 square feet, no loss signal when passing through the wall.

AP/REPEATER MODES – AP/Repeater two working modes are for different scenarios to meet different demand easily. 10/100Mpbs ethernet port works for Xbox, TV, PC, Macbook, etc. The WiFi Booster is compatible with most router on the market.

RELIABLE WPS – Safe WPS function protects your privacy from information theft. Supports advanced wireless security encryption (WEPWPA/WPA2, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK) avoid all unauthorized access.

EASY TO USE – Instant WiFi range extender is easy to install and use. Portable size is easy for carring and simple color easily blends into your home decor.