WiFi Extender- WiFi Range Extender Up to 1200Mbps, WiFi Signal Booster, 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band WiFi Repeater with Access Ethernet Port, 360° Full Coverage, Easy Set-Up. (1200Mbps)

Product Description

Dual External Antennas, Extended Coverage

Equipped with dual external antennas, this WiFi repeater extends WiFi coverage 360 degree by up to 1292 sq.ft.

Equipped with an Ethernet Port

There is an ethernet port on the buttom, allows this dual band wifi extender function as a wireless access point.

Just use an Ethernet cable to connect your router and this wifi repeater!

Smart Signal Indicator

The wifi signal indicator will help you find the best extending location.

Usage Scenarios



WiFi Band

2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz Dual Band

Speed

750Mbps

1200Mbps

Connection

Wireless &1 Ethernet Port

WPS Easy Setup Button

✓

Access Point Mode

✓

Smart Signal Indicator

✓

【WIDE COVERAGE WITH SMART SIGNAL INDICATOR】The Coverage of this wifi booster is up to up to 1292 sq.ft., covering your bedroom, corridor and restroom. Provides high speed wifi to previously no signal zone in your home! It also has a wifi signal indicator which helps you find the best extending location.

【HIGH COMPATIBILITY WITH WIRELESS AP FUNCTION】This wifi range extender works with all 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards of router or gateway. And there is a gigabit ethernet port on the buttom, allows this wireless extender function as a wireless access point to connect your router directly.

【EASY TO SET UP】If you have a WPS compatible router, you can set it up by simply pressing the WPS button! Or set up via the web browser based on almost any OS, including Microsoft Windows XP, Vista , 7, 8, 10, Mac OS or iOS and Android mobile platforms.

【IDEAL FOR MIDIUM SIZED APARTMENT OR HOUSE】With this WiFi range extender you can effectively double the coverage area of your WiFi network. Reaching far corners of your home or office, different floors, or even extend coverage to your garden!