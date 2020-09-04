WiFi Extender WiFi Range Extender Repeater Internet Signal Booster Wireless AP/Router/Booster Signal Amplifier 2.4GHz Supports Repeater/Access Point Mode, Idea,Black



Say goodbye to weak or broken signals, increase network strength, you only need one signal amplifier!

【SUPER SPEED】 Give you a powerful and reliable network which can deliver up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and upgrade existing WiFi to inaccessible blind spots. Improve the entertainment of office environment and home.

【LARGE AREA CONVERAGE】 With antenna design, Signal can be transmitted across the wall and also the floor . Besides, its coverage distance are able to reach 50 meters that is enough to cover every corner of your home and eliminate wireless blind spots.

【MORE COMPATIBLE】Ethernet port allows the Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices, Compatible with 802.11n/g/b devices, work with any wireless network, router and Wi-Fi enabled devices including iPhone, iPad, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop, Smart TV, TV BOX, etc.

【SAFETY AND EASY TO INSTALL】Simply pressing WPS button to get safe encryption. Support WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA/WPA2 encryption methods to prevent from unauthorized access and monitoring.

【2 MODES OF OPERATION】The Repeater mode is used to extend the WiFi coverage of existing wireless networks. AP mode converts a wired network to a wireless network without the need to set up plug and play.