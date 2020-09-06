WiFi Extender-Mini WiFi Range Extender,N300 Wireless WiFi Repeater for 2.4GHz Internet WiFi Signal Booster Amplifier 802.11n/b/g Network with Ethernet Cable



Price: $25.99 - $15.80

(as of Sep 06,2020 15:07:58 UTC – Details)





🍀2 In 1 Working Mode——Repeater Mode (Extend existing wifi coverage range),AP Mode(Cover a wired network to a wireless access point) ,Multi-functions Switch enables function easily to meet all your requirements. Compatible with 802.11a/ac/b/g/n

🍀Built-in Antennas:Boost our Existing WiFi Coverage,providing better wireless performance in penetrating walls,transmitting across multi floor house,allowing you to enjoy wireless freedom anywhere around your house.Please keep wifi repeater a little close to router, Not far away,But if the rooms are far away from the router.we suggest you buying more than 1pcs.Let the signal strength could copy the signal of more closer room.

🍀Quick&Easy set up——Plug and play, “WPS ” security encryption easily to extend the wireless coverage, or set up via browser website using a wireless device, like by phone, pad, laptop, and so on.But Please keep the same password of repeater as your host Router’s wifi key, What’s more,your the host router’s password can only be composed of number or letters,it cannot include a special symbol, such as @&¥*

🍀High Speed Network——Compatible with 2.4GHz wireless network speeds up to 300Mbps covering your bedroom, floors, restroom, garage ,and garden. Provide you with more powerful and stable signals, ideal for Ultra HD transmission and online games.

🍀UNIVERSAL Wireless Compatibility: Works with any wireless network, router and Wi-Fi enabled devices that comply with the aggrement of 802.11b/g/n and 2.4 GHz signal,,including Desktop,PC,Tablet,Laptop,smartphone,iPhone,iPad,PlayStation etc. One LAN port(100Mbps)allows the extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices by RJ45 cable, like smart TV,desktop,and so on.