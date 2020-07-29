WiFi Extender Mini N300 Wireless WiFi Router Support Repeater/AP/Router Mode 2.4GHz WiFi Signal Amplifier with External Antennas and 2 Ethernet Port for High Wi-Fi Coverage



With Aigital 300Mbps Wifi Extender, Enjoy the Internet World Anytime Anywhere!



Select the best mode for your different needs:



Repeater Mode

Boosting your existing Wi-Fi coverage with 300mbps high speed.

AP Mode

Simply plug the Ethernet cable into its Ethernet port to easily turn your wired internet connection into a wireless access point.

Wireless Router Mode

Create a wireless network and share Internet to multiple Wi-Fi devices.

High Performance



Two external antennas for better performance. Reliable wireless N network speed up to 300Mbps covering your bedroom, restroom, garage, backyard and garden etc.

Easy Set up



Instructions were clear and simple. One-touch wireless security encryption with its WiFi protected setup button,let you get access into internet safely.

Universal Compatibility



Compatible with any mainstream wireless network devices that comply with the agreement of 802.11n/b/g under 2.4GHz, simply setup by phone/laptop/PC.

Two Ethernet Port



Simply plug the Ethernet cable into its Ethernet port to easily turn your wired internet connection into a wireless access point.

Say Goodbye to WiFi Dead Spot!



Specifications

Maximum WLAN security with WPA2, WPA and WEP (128/64)

Wireless Standard: 802.11n/b/g

Wireless Speed: 300Mbps(RX/TX)

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz

Support Voltage: 110V-240V

Operating : 0～40℃

Storage: 10～70℃

Package



1 x Wireless-N Repeater

1 x RJ-45 Network Cable

1 x User ManualNote

