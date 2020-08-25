WiFi Extender Long Range Repeater 300Mbps Router Wireless Access Point Signal Amplifier Booster Complies with 802.11n/g/b with WPS Button,Extends WiFi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices



NETVIP Upgraded 300Mbps WiFi Range Extender – Enjoy Wireless Network Signal Anywhere



Why do you need this Wifi Extender?



Wide Coverage & Powerful Signal

Reliable Wi-Fi speed

Simple Setup & Well Design

Universal Compatibility

Network Transmission Fluency

Repeater Mode

Expand the coverage of your existing WiFi so that you can connect to Wi-Fi network where the existing wifi signal are not available. (Don’t connect an Ethernet cable between the router and this repeater.)

AP Mode

Turn your existing wired network into a wireless network, create a wifi hotspot that can be used by your many electronic devices.

WPS Function

Just press the WPS button of your router and this repeater at the same time, no other settings, no need to enter password, making the connection more convenient, fast and safe.

Enjoy Wireless Network Throughout Your Home



How to setup to Repeater Mode?

Connect to “WiFi Repeater”

Open 192.168.10.1

Log into setup page

Choose “Repeater”

Select home wifi name

Set SSID, Type home wifi password as security key

Done. Reconnect to new wifi

Notes:

Please set the SAME password as your home wifi for the repeater, otherwise you will not be able to access the network.

Reset: Press the Reset button for more than 10s untill you see the green light turning off and on again. (If you forget the password or change the setting or failed to setup, please reset it)

More Details：

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz

Supported Voltage: 110V-240V

Maximum WLAN security with WPA2,WPA and WEP(128/64)

Package Includes: WiFi Repeater * 1, RJ-45 Network Cable* 1, User Manual with 5 languages * 1

Support for placing multiple repeaters at the same time in your big house. They do not interfere with each other.



