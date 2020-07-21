WiFi Extender, GALAWAY WiFi Booster WiFi Range Extender Supports 2.4GHz Internet Extender Wireless Extender Wireless Internet Booster up to 300Mbps



Product Details:

Size name: G308

Frequency band: 2.4GHz

Standards: IEEE802.11b/g/n

Power: 100~240V

Extend Range: 30 feet

Wireless Encryption: WPA-PSK /WPA2-PSK, WPA/WPA2

The Wireless Power: 15~18dBm

Use Environment: Work Temperature:0℃~40℃

Storage Temperature:-40℃~70℃

Features:

1. Compatible with all 802.11b/g/n devices.

2. With Double 5dBi External Antennas(Fixed).

3. With a 10/100Mbps LAN/WAN RJ45 Ethernet port.

4. Designed with a signal strength LED.

5. Can speed up to 300Mbps.

6. Stable and strong signals to hard-to-reach areas to eliminate dead zones.

Box Contains:

1×Repeater

1×Cable

1×Installation Guide

◆Transfer speed up to 300Mbps. Enjoy the high speed with music, gaming, video, chatting with ease

◆Two 2.4GHz External directional antennas expand signal largely. Make your house have signal dead zone any more

◆Works with any IEEE802.11b/g/n standard router, IOS / Android devices, PlayStation, Kindle, Fire TV

◆Have a LAN port to connect router by RJ45 cable. Make your wireless network easier to set and more stable

◆Perfect design of small and light for mobility and portability. Easy setup