WiFi Extender, GALAWAY WiFi Booster WiFi Range Extender Supports 2.4GHz Internet Extender Wireless Extender Wireless Internet Booster up to 300Mbps

Price: $25.99
Product Details:
Size name: G308
Frequency band: 2.4GHz
Standards: IEEE802.11b/g/n
Power: 100~240V
Extend Range: 30 feet
Wireless Encryption: WPA-PSK /WPA2-PSK, WPA/WPA2
The Wireless Power: 15~18dBm
Use Environment: Work Temperature:0℃~40℃
Storage Temperature:-40℃~70℃
Features:
1. Compatible with all 802.11b/g/n devices.
2. With Double 5dBi External Antennas(Fixed).
3. With a 10/100Mbps LAN/WAN RJ45 Ethernet port.
4. Designed with a signal strength LED.
5. Can speed up to 300Mbps.
6. Stable and strong signals to hard-to-reach areas to eliminate dead zones.
Box Contains:
1×Repeater
1×Cable
1×Installation Guide
◆Transfer speed up to 300Mbps. Enjoy the high speed with music, gaming, video, chatting with ease
◆Two 2.4GHz External directional antennas expand signal largely. Make your house have signal dead zone any more
◆Works with any IEEE802.11b/g/n standard router, IOS / Android devices, PlayStation, Kindle, Fire TV
◆Have a LAN port to connect router by RJ45 cable. Make your wireless network easier to set and more stable
◆Perfect design of small and light for mobility and portability. Easy setup