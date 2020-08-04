WiFi Extender, Aigital 300Mbps WiFi Range Repeater Wireless Internet Booster WiFi Blast Signal Amplifier, Easy Setup & Full Coverage, Eliminate Home WiFi Dead Zones | 2.4G New Chip



Price: $21.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 14:23:23 UTC – Details)





【2 WORKING MODES】: ♥ Repeater Mode (Boost existing wifi range to cover larger areas) & ♥ AP Mode (Create a wireless access point for more devices)

【NO NETWORK DEAD ZONES】: Built-in new chip and integrated antennas, this wifi extender could easily enlarge your wifi range and eliminate your wifi dead spots.

【UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY】: This small extender complies with the IEEE 802.11b/g/n standard, it works with all 2.4GHz network and has great ability of passing through the wall.

【WPS FUNCTION】: This wifi repeater supports WPS connection, one-touch to connect and no need to enter the password, convenient for clients using.

【EASY SETUP AND STABLE CONNECTION】: Designed for all customers with or without technology knowledge. Follow the instructions and you can get it work within 5 mins. 📫 7/24 expert support online: [email protected]