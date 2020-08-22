WiFi Extender, Aigital 2.4G Wireless Internet Booster for Home 300Mbps Superboost Wi-Fi Blast Range Repeater WLAN Signal Amplifier Repetidor, Easy Setup and Covering



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 22,2020 03:19:29 UTC – Details)

Product Description

What is this WiFi Extender used for?

1. If there is WiFi Dead Spot at your house, your home WiFi signal cannot reach to some hard-to reach areas, such as basement, yard, corner

– Repeater Mode will help to eliminate your WiFi dead zones and cover larger areas.

2. If you only have wired network but no WiFi for wireless connection.

– AP Mode will help to create a wireless hotspot for more devices sharing.

Boost WiFi to Longer Range, Eliminate Home WiFi Dead Zones



Several Working Methods Meet your various needs to network:



Repeater Mode

Function: Expand existing WiFi Range to achieve full coverage.

Place the wifi repeater on the halfway, boost your wifi to longer range.

Wireless Connection – More Convenient

AP Mode

Function: Create a wireless access point for more devices to use.

Connect wifi repeater with your home router/modem via an Ethernet cable, share your wifi for more devices.

Wired Connection – Better Connection

WPS Connection

Use WPS button to connect to the WiFi.

If you don’t want to publish your password or forget your password, you can use WPS Button to connect to the WiFi.

WPS connect – No need to enter password to connect the wifi.

WPS Setup

Press WPS Button on your main router for 3s, then press the WPS Button on this mini extender for 3s, wait for their connection.

1x Mini Extender

1x Ethernet Cable

1x User Manual

Easy to Set Up:



Follow below steps, you can get it work within 5 mins

Connect to “WiFi Repeater”;

Open setup page 192.168.10.1;

Log into admin page;

Choose “Repeater”;

Select home wifi name;

Set SSID; Type home wifi password as security key;

Done. Reconnect to new wifi.

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz

Supported Voltage:110V-240V

Maximum WLAN security with WPA2,WPA and WEP(128/64)

Antennas integrated

Supported Devices: Phone, iPad, Laptop, Computer, WiFi Plug, WiFi Camera and more

√ 2 Working Methods: This WiFi Repeater can easily expand your wifi range through 2 ways: Repeater Mode (Wireless Connection) and AP Mode (Wired Connection) Supported.

√ Eliminate WiFi Dead Spots: This WiFi Extender with built-in new chip and integrated antennas can easily boost your wifi to hard-to-reach areas so you can surf the internet without limitation.

√ Perfect Compatibility: This mini booster complies with IEEE 802.11b/g/n standard, with 300Mbps transmission rate, it’s compatible perfectly with all kinds of wifi routers with 2.4GHz band.

√ Easy Setup and Easy Use: No need professional tech knowledge, the setup is prepared for everyone like you and me. Just follow the steps and you can get it work within 5 minutes.

√ Universal Usefulness: It provides stable wireless network to your phone,ipad,laptop,smart TV,wifi camera,wifi plug,echo/smart home devices and more, can also provide better wired network to desktop, online games and so on.