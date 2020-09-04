WiFi Camera Indoor, Littlelf Smart 1080P Home Camera Wireless Security Pet Camera IP Camera Baby Monitor with Motion Detection, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision and Cloud Service, Works with Alexa



Littlelf Smart Camera only support 2.4G Wifi, not for 5GHz

LittleIf Home Security Camera

This is the newest update version of LittleIf camera, which is independently designed and developed by LittleIf. It has been fully upgraded in terms of quality and function, such as superb video image, auto tracking movement, night vision manual turn on/off and cloud storage.

Whether you’re at work, shopping, business or a well-deserved overseas vacation, you can connect to your LittleIf from anywhere in the world. The time of day does not matter. One-click to share all your moments with family.

Connection Tips for LittleIf User:



1. Please download “littlelf smart” app not “littlelf” app.

2. Please note that our camera can not both connect with wifi and wire cable together. If you first connect our camera with cable, you should delete our camera on your app and then reconnected.

3. If it’s a 5g and a 2.4g combination router, first disable 5g of Wi-Fi and open 5g after the connection is made successfully.

4. LittleIf Smart App support Android/iphone/ipad, not support Windows PC to protect users’ privacy from being leaked.

Download “littleIf smart” APP, plug in and powered our camera, use your mobile phone number or email to register, wait for the verification code then fill it in and set your password.

After entering the APP, there is a “+” at the top right of the screen. clicking in and click to manually add “Security Sensor” and select the ”smart camera“ to connect with wifi.

Press the reset button on the camera for about 1-3 seconds to reset it. It may takes 35 seconds to wait for the red light to flash. Make sure the device is in red flashing mode.

After connecting to Wifi, you will be asked to scan the QR code, click “Next” and the QR code will appear on the screen.

Please take your phone in your hand, let the QR code moves around the camera at a distance of about 10 cm to 20 cm from it.

Wait for the camera to prompt deng deng deng, the blue light flashes for 3 seconds, and the blue light is always on.

The camera will rotate 180 degrees for self-test and then return to the LOGO seat.

Features of Littlelf Smart Camera:



1080P Full HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom Camera

You can see crystal clear videos with LittleIf Smart 1080P full HD home camera. With pan,tilt and 4x digital zoom functions, you can remotely control the camera and monitor every corner of your home in real time. You can preset favorite postions ( up to 6) for rapid positioning.

Two-Way Audio

Adopted Advanced Audio Coding technology and noise cancelling technology, the wireless camera can intelligent filtering environment noise to realize barrier-free communication. No matter when and where, there is no distance between family interaction.

Motion Detection and Alert Notification

Once motion detected, instant Littlelf Smart App Alert notifications will be quickly pushed to your mobile phone, protect your home effectively from break-ins! Meanwhile, when you turn on the function of auto movement tracking, the camera will move as the object moves, you can always be aware of what is happening and where!

Protect Your Data and Privacy

It is very important for us to protect you optimal data security. We really respect your privacy and always use the latest and high level encryption technology to prevent unauthorized people from accessing your data and privacy.

SD Card and Cloud Storage

Our wireless security camera supports Micro SD card storage up to 128GB (videos can only be replayed in LittleIf APP). All users are eligible for a 90-day free trial with Cloud storage. You can log in app to instantly pinpoint your footage through an intelligent timeline and play it back in seamless and brilliant quality.

Multi-users & Multiple View

The baby monitor supports many users (No limit on the number of accounts) to view simultaneously on iPhone, Android phone and iPad. You could share your camera with friends and family for good moments.

【Fluent 2 Way Audio and Manually Turn On / Off Night Vision】 Home security camera incorporate microphone speaker equipped with noise filter technology create a perfect two-way conversation. Even when you are outside, also can easily talk with your family and pets anytime. With 11pcs IR LEDs and 33ft IR distance, stunning night vision gives you fantastic night experience, you can munually turn it on or off as you like, no light pollution. Day and night to protect your home.

【Motion Detection and Auto Movement Tracking】Please download “littlelf smart” app. Littlelf Smart 2020 Newest wirless camera adopts Smart Perceive Technology to detect movements, every potential danger your home will be identified accurately sent to your phone immediately, just open Littlelf Smart APP to check quickly what is going on, never miss any important movements! Meanwhile, when you turn on the function of auto movement tracking, the wifi security camera will move as the object moves.

【Full 1080P HD IP Camera and Smart Pan/Tilt Camera 】1920*1080 Mega Pixels and high-tech optic lens present sharper details and produce crystal clear image quality. This indoor security camera provides wider viewing angle with horizontal 355° and vertical 110° function for complete coverage of your home.

【Cloud backup & Privacy Protection】 This pet camera also supports max 128GB SD card ( Not included), allows to record picture and videos, you can playback the videos via our Littlelf Smart App. We also offer 90-day free cloud storage trial with 14 days cycling for event recording, high level encryption technology will protect your videos even if this home camera was stolen or broken, no one can access your videos!

【Multi-users & Multiple View】This baby monitor camera supports many users (No limit on the number of accounts) to view simultaneously on iPhone, Android phone and iPad. You could share your camera with friends and family for good moments. Littlelf Smart app can manage mutiple cameras and display 4 live videos on one screen, help you keep up with everything in your house. Please feel free to contact us if you have any problems .