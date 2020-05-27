Calvin Munerlyn was a 43-year-old security guard who officials say was shot dead after he told a customer at a Michigan Family Dollar to wear a state-mandated face mask. CNN’s Don Lemon spoke with his wife Latryna Munerlyn about the kind-hearted man and devoted father of eight he was. #CNN #News
Wife of slain security guard: Shooters can't take away his legacy
