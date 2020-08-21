Wife of man killed by Cumberland County deputies says she was trying to get help for his mental illness

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The wife of a Cumberland County man who was shot and killed by a deputy Tuesday after officers say he lunged at them with a machete says she was trying to get help for her husband’s mental illness.

When Sabara Roberts went to get an involuntary commitment order for her husband Adrian Roberts, she says the magistrate’s office told her that she would get notified when they would be serving it and that officers would not be making a forced entry into their home.

“I did not get notified,” Sabara Roberts said. “No one told me what was going on, no one told me there was a shooting, no one called me to calm down the situation.”

Instead, Sabara says officers kicked down the door and that’s when things turned deadly.

“They could have called me,” Roberts said. “They didn’t have to shoot him.”

She says her husband had PTSD from serving in the military, and a history of Schizophrenia and paranoia.

“He was hearing voices, he felt people were following him,” Sabara said. “He thought people were trying to kill him.”

She says he did not have a history of violence, but he had stopped taking his medication.

She was trying to get him help from the VA.

“What I requested from the VA was please give him the help that he…