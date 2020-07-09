Wife of French bus driver left brain dead after gang beat him up says ‘I will avenge my husband’

The wife of a French bus driver who was simply left brain dead after a gang of passengers beat him up for insisting they wear face masks said she ‘will avenge my husband’ as she joined 6,000 protesters demanding justice.

Philippe Monguillot’s wife Veronique and the couple’s three daughters joined thousands of people in Bayonne in the south of France on Wednesday evening while they wore white and marched through the streets.

Mr Monguillot, 58, was savagely beaten after that he tried to enforce coronavirus rules on the bus in Bayonne on Sunday, in an attack which has caused outrage in France.

On Wednesday’s March, Mrs Monguillot held a photo of herself with the stricken driver above her head, while her daughters held huge bouquets of white flowers.

They were at the top of an organization of thousands of supportive Bayonne residents who packed the town’s streets.

Mrs Monguillot said: ‘I will fight to the finish, I have strength in me, I have minimal more tears. I’m angry and I’m going to go. I am perhaps not afraid, justice is with me. The justice will help me to avenge my husband.’

In other French cities, including Paris, Strasbourg and Bordeaux, bus drivers observed a minute’s silence at 7.30pm. Some of his colleagues are refusing to go back to work until after Mr Monguillot’s funeral.

The march came a day after two men, aged 22 and 23, were charged with attempted murder on the attack on Mr Monguillot.

Prosecutors, who also arrested two others on lesser charges, said the men ‘violently kicked and punched top of the part of his human anatomy, including his head’.

Mr Monguillot’s 18-year-old daughter Marie told Sud Ouest that ‘it’s perhaps not my father breathing, it is the ventilator… we realize that it’s over.’

Describing the events of Sunday night, prosecutor Marc Mariee told a press conference that three men had initially boarded the bus near Bayonne’s train station, one of them with your dog.

The family stood with a photograph of Mr Monguillot as they faced members of the media and supportive residents

At a subsequent stop they were joined by a fourth person, of which point the driver visited inspect his ticket – and told the four men to place their masks on.

‘There were insults and shoving. The bus driver was pushed out of the bus,’ the prosecutor said.

Two of the men are then purported to have punched and kicked the driver in what the prosecutor called an ‘extremely violent’ attack.

Some of the men made a run for it after leaving the victim critically wounded on the pavement, the prosecutor’s office said.

One person was arrested at the scene while yet another four were detained at an apartment in Bayonne, even though one of them, a small, was later released.

In addition to the 2 attempted murder charges, two others have now been charged with failing to help a person in peril while one of them is also accused of wanting to hide a suspect.

The mother and her daughters were distraught as they mingled among the thousands of people

Some held pieces of paper with the letter P above their heads as a show of support to the driver

The streets were thronged with people wearing white in tribute to the stricken bus driver

The two attempted murder suspects have police records to their names. All four people are in custody.

Mr Monguillot was unconscious when emergency services arrived and his wife said their lives had been ‘destroyed in a few of seconds’ by the attack.

Mrs Monguillot said: ‘He can’t leave us such as this, he would be 59-years-old soon. No, you don’t do that over a bus ticket. You do not kill at no cost like this!’

Speaking to Le Parisien, she added: ‘I don’t wish to face the important points… I feel like I’m living a nightmare.’

The Monguillots would be the parents of three daughters aged 18, 21 and 24, plus they are being supported by friends and colleagues who have set up a support group.

‘Philippe was going to retire in per year and we thought we were planning to buy a motorhome in September,’ Mrs Monguillot said.

His daughter Marie, 18, added: ‘We are empty… we have forget about tears.’

The two men accused of attempted murder ‘violently kicked and punched top of the part of his human anatomy, including his head’, say prosecutors after the attack in Bayonne (shown on a map)

Masks are currently compulsory on all public transport in France, but members of the group refused to put them on if they got on the vehicle – a cross between a bus and a tram run by the Chronoplus company – at about 7pm on Sunday.

The assault on the daddy of three prompted an outpouring of indignation by his colleagues in Bayonne.

A colleague of Mr Monguillot described him as a ‘decent and hardworking man who always looked after passengers.’

He added: ‘There is a lot of tension over masks, since they’re the law, but bus staff are not police, and we ought to not have to enforce regulations.’

The Chronoplus colleague said there had been three other assaults related to masks in recent days, but none as serious because the one involving Mr Monguillot.

Claude Olive, the Mayor of Bayonne, said meetings were in progress in an attempt to improve security on buses.

‘This was a barbaric attack,’ said Mr Olive. ‘Philippe was a wonderful one who should have been protected.’