Wife of former congressman sentenced to home confinement in campaign scandal

“Margaret Hunter promptly accepted responsibility for her role in this campaign finance fraud,” stated Assistant United States Attorney David Leshner in a declaration.

“Her sentence reflects her lesser culpability relative to her husband, the important part she played in securing her husband’s guilty plea, and her role in reinforcing the bedrock principle underlying our democracy that the politicians who write our laws do not stand above them,” Leshner included.

The couple was arraigned in 2018 for extravagantly investing in “items as inconsequential as fast food, movie tickets and sneakers; as trivial as video games, Lego sets and Playdoh; as mundane as groceries, dog food, and utilities; and as self-indulgent as luxury hotels, overseas vacations, and plane tickets for themselves, their family members, and their pet rabbits Eggburt and Cadbury,” according to district attorneys.

Duncan Hunter, the former San Diego location congressman, was sentenced to 11 months in jail and 3 years of parole for corruption charges in March 2020.