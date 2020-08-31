Wife of Detained Vietnamese Activist Trinh Ba Phuong Refuses Police Summons

The wife of a Vietnamese activist is declining to abide by a police summons to go over the case of her other half, Trinh Ba Phuong, one of 3 detained members of the Trinh household who are waiting for trial over a lethal land rights clash outside Hanoi, her father-in-law informed RFA Monday.

Trinh Ba Phuong’s wife, Do Thi Thu, brought to life their kid around the time of his June 24 arrest together with his bro, Trinh Ba Tu, and mom, Can Thi Theu, for spreading out details vital of a police raid early this year to quash a long-running disagreement over a military airport building and construction website at Dong Tam.

Police came to Do’s home in Hanoi’s Duong Noi district on Sunday to provide the summons.

“The communist police yesterday summoned my daughter-in-law again, but she said she would not to go to police station. She refused to receive the summons, no matter what the communists want her to do,” Do’s daddy in law Trinh Ba Khiem informed RFA’s Vietnamese Service.

“I think they want to investigate Trinh Ba Phuong’s case. My daughter-in-law just gave birth two months ago around when her husband was arrested, that’s why she decided not to go to police station,” he stated.

Do’s interaction with the police Sunday was livestreamed on her Facebook account. The video revealed police …