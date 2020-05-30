Wife of Connecticut manhunt homicide victim speaks

Peter Manfredonia is the suspect within the homicide investigation of Ted DeMers and Nicholas Eisele. Manfredonia was captured in Maryland by police Wednesday.

WILLINGTON, Conn. — For the primary time since Ted DeMer’s tragic dying Friday, his spouse of 42 years Cyndi spoke to FOX61 about her husband and the manhunt for the suspect that ended Wednesday evening.

“I will miss him forever. But I was blessed to have him for 42 years. So that I`m grateful,” stated Cyndi.

State Police stated 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia killed Ted close to his dwelling within the woodsy neighborhood of Mirtl Road the morning of Friday May 22, after telling Ted he wanted assist along with his bike. Police stated one other man was additionally injured within the assault.

Ted was an artist and he and his spouse bought customized furnishings on custommade.com underneath the account “EverlastingWoods.” The on-line retailer web page reads: “as far back as Ted can remember, the forest has been a special place for him.” He sculpted wooden however his legacy was sculpting lives. Teaching his commerce to distressed youth.

“This is who he was,” stated Cynthia. “This was the kind of person he was.”

So it`s solely becoming that Ted’s likeness was immortalized in a chunk of artwork created by native artist Randy Nelson.

“I`m a sculptor. I live in Willington, Connecticut, and Ted was a good friend of mine,” stated Nelson

Fellow artist Randy Nelson was commissioned in 1992 to create a statue of Captain Joseph Wadsworth. He used a Ted as a dwell mannequin to sculpt the statue.

“99% of the people who walk by there never even realize there`s a statue on top of those flagpoles,” stated Nelson. “If anybody knew that it was Ted that was the model…”

As Ted died in Cyndi`s arms she thought she would by no means hear his phrases once more.

“I was telling him he was going to be okay. I was telling him I loved him,” Cyndi stated.

What she didn`t know was Ted advised an in depth buddy that if something ever occurred to him to inform Cyndi a letter was ready for her on his pc. He referred to as it a “just in case” letter.

“He said, ‘Cyndi just keep moving forward.'”

It was at that very second breaking information crossed her tv.

“I found the letter and as I read it is when it came on the TV that he had been apprehended. I was doing a happy dance,” Cyndi stated.

After a search that lasted practically every week and spanned throughout a number of states, Manfredonia, deemed ‘armed and harmful’ by Connecticut State Police, was apprehended by troopers in Maryland Wednesday evening.

“Nothing is going to bring Ted back,” stated Cyndi. “Nothing will bring these victims back. He will have his day with his maker. I don`t think the gates of heaven will be opening up for him.”

RELATED: State Police: UConn senior, double homicide suspect to be extradited again to Connecticut in subsequent couple weeks

RELATED: Willington neighborhood comes collectively to recollect Ted DeMers

Ted leaves behind Cyndi and his two sons. He was about to welcome his grandson into the world subsequent month -a grandson named Teddy.