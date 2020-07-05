Widow transformed 19th century Methodist chapel into £450,000 dream home

A widow used DIY skills she was taught by her late husband to renovate a 19th century Methodist chapel and transform it into a £450,000 dream home.

Jayne Fowler, 59, chose to buy the £155,000 property in Salisbury, Wiltshire, after walking past an auctions window while housesitting for a friend 2 yrs ago.

Within per week the former school administrator set to work and project managed the renovation for another 12 months.

She spent £135,000 renovating it, including a costly re-roofing. Her new home was finished last July and she has been living in it ever since.

During the renovation, she could draw on her behalf carpentry skills having been taught from how to work a drill to mixing cement when she and late husband Harry built a house from scratch in 1999.

The grandmother-of-three now lives in the 1852 chapel which has a modern interior with a kitchen, plush bedroom and its stain-glass window.

Jayne, who’s a mother of two, said: ‘I’m pretty pleased about how it turned out. When I got my Completion Certificate I looked over Harry’s photo and said “I did it Harry!!”

‘When we built Pear Tree Cottage from the ground up I learnt everything. Harry taught me how to use power tools and then i want to use them under his guidance until I was confident to use them safely.

‘He taught me every thing – from how exactly to mix cement, chop wood, how to cork and tape plasterboard.’

The before and after of the inner. In the very first three months, Jayne gutted the inner and then deposit new flooring and gave it a contemporary interior

Jayne used the skills she was taught by her late husband Harry if they built a home from scratch in 1999

‘After he previously passed away I realised I had an actual curiosity for self build, renovations and the housing industry in general.’

While she mostly project managed the renovation, she helped out where she could and used hand drills, regular hand saw, jigsaw and chop saws. She said helping out with the flooring was a lot of fun.

She added: ‘It took about a year and Used to do have sleepless nights wondering whether I really could pull it off plus one of my neighbours seriously doubted me.

‘But a year later I did it! A 59-year-old widow with an increase of determination than sense this indicates!’

The property now includes a modern grey and white kitchen with books lining the side underneath one of the cupboards

The bedroom in the home has grey tones on the bed and walls with a blue seat in the window and lots of wardrobe space

The bathroom is neutral-toned with white fittings and tones of grey, beige and black decorative items and towels

Jayne built Pear Tree Cottage in Pamber End, Hampshire, with former civil engineering manager Harry in 1999. The pair lived there until Harry’s death in 2015.

Suddenly widowed, she sold the home and bought a vacation lodge. But three years later while housesitting for a buddy, Jayne found the Ebenezer Methodist Chapel in a Middleton and Major auctions window.

She viewed it two days later, bought it your day after that for £155,000 and started work on it in these few days.

Three other folks were enthusiastic about buying the property but Jayne put in the best bargain.

In the living room there’s a fireplace and three candles on the floor before it with a vase of red flowers and small metal bucket which says firewood

On the surface of the house there’s a window box with a little patio area, flower bed, bird feeders and a potted plant

She said: ‘The next morning I woke up and my husband popped into my head. I thought ‘Oh my God Harry, what have I done?” But there is no heading back and I didn’t have Harry to simply help me.’

Jayne said that Harry ‘gave me the ultimate gift of giving me the confidence to defend myself against a challenge. I see it as a legacy to him.’

When Jayne first arrived at the chapel, it absolutely was covered in ivy and mould. The windows and roof timbers were rotten and must be redone.

Over another three months, she started gutting it out, applied for an alteration in planning consent and had to have a bat survey done.

Jayne’s home has its stain-glass window above a stone with the name of Ebenezer chapel that was built in 1852

She said that she took it back again to just four walls and started from there.

Jayne added: ‘I did have some serious doubts during the period of it. I had many sleepless nights wondering basically could pull it off. There was a point where I was £200,000 out of pocket and the place was anything but habitable.’

Jayne had a pastime in properties after building the first house, which was built from scratch on an acre site with a derelict 15th century cottage, a London South West first class train carriage and a lot of tin outbuildings.

The couple cleared the land and outbuildings, built a three-bed detached and thatched house after which renovated the small cottage.