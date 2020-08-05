Stacey Nagy told CNN’s Erin Burnett she wrote an obituary for her husband’s coronavirus death where she blamed President Trump, Texas Gov. Abbott and those who do not wear masks because she felt a need to “put blame where it belonged.”
Widow to Trump: Shame on you for my husband's Covid-19 death
