Widow of Harris staffer: Kamala dropped everything to be with us

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Beth Foster Gayle, the widow of Sen. Kamala Harris’s former press secretary Tyrone Gayle, tells CNN’s Anderson Cooper how Harris reacted to her husband’s cancer diagnosis, and how she was there for him in his last days. #CNN #News

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR