Widow of Australian gang boss John Macris breaks down as she confronts his accused killers

The widow of slain Sydney gangland figure John Macris has come face-to-face with her husband’s alleged killers.

Viktoria Karida, 33, broke down in tears and had to leave the room as two Bulgarian brothers accused of the execution-style hit were light emitting diode into the Athens court on Wednesday.

‘I am devastated but I remain strong,’ Ms Karida told reporters, according to News Corp.

Former Playboy model Viktoria Karyda, 33, started modelling again for high-end Greek designer Kathy Heyndels in 2020

The former model and reality TV star arrived at court alone wearing a green and black striped blouse and a $3,000 white leather Celine handbag.

Bulgarian national Yuliyanov J Raychev Serafim, 31, has been charged with first degree murder after Macris was shot engaging in a smart car parked outside his luxury house in the hillside suburb of Voula.

His brother Milen Raychev is accused of stalking Macris for 19 days before driving the Nissan Pulsar getaway car following the October 2018 shooting.

CCTV footage of the attack shows a man wearing dark clothes similar to those found in a hotel room rented by Serafim.

Both brothers have denied the charges, however, saying should they were professional hitmen as police claim, they wouldn’t have used their very own passports to check on into the Athens hotel.

Ms Karida, who has two kids with Macris, was later met at the court by a friend.

She told Greek media a week ago that she was unsure how she would react when she confronted the 2 men and whether she would ‘find the strength to endure [the men] who [allegedly] deprived my kids of their father.’

The former Playboy model also unmasked the pair’s two kids Achilles and Alexandra had learnt about how exactly their father was killed by watching it on YouTube.

The two children were staying in a resort on the Greek Island of Paros on the week-end and had posted messages to their father on what could have been his 48th birthday.

‘Daddy, I love you a lot, I am going to never forget you,’ an email from Achilles said.

Macris’s daughter wrote: ‘Daddy, I love you a lot, you might be the best there’s absolutely no other as if you, you are very kind, happy birthday.’

Police officers stand over the covered body of Greek-Australian John Macris who had been shot dead outside his house in southern Athens