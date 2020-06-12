Widespread ‘Protesters’ Use Of Violence And Weapons, Arrests Made

There are those Democrats and members of the media that will have you think that the recent unrest on U.S. streets was the product of idealistic protesters letting off steam. Don’t buy that for one minute. Many were dangerous terrorists being guided by a yet unseen hand. A federal report released Wednesday chronicles some examples of the threats to public safety and police.

Given the data in the report, the U.S. Justice Department said it has filed lots of charges for riot-related federal offenses in the aftermath of the George Floyd riots, including for aiming a green laser pointer at an FBI aircraft overhead in Milwaukee and yet another for torching the Third Precinct police station in Minneapolis and stealing items from it.

For example, Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, was seen on June 3 “wearing body armor and a law enforcement duty belt and carrying a baton” as that he tried to enter a Lowe’s store in St. Paul, Minnesota. Wolfe had previously worked as a security guard at the store, but was “fired earlier that day after referring to social media posts about stealing items from the Third Precinct,” the DOJ report said.

When he was nabbed, Wolfe was allegedly wearing multiple items stolen from the Third Precinct, including “body armor, a police-issue duty belt with handcuffs, an earphone piece, baton, and knife.” Attesting to his idiocy, Wolfe’s name was “handwritten in duct tape on the back of the body armor.”

He may possibly as well purchased a crayon with half the letters written backwards.

Police later recovered a “riot helmet, 9mm pistol magazine, police radio, and police issue overdose kit” from Wolfe’s residence. He confessed to throwing a barrel in to the fire at the police station and then entering the station to steal anything that he could.

In another incident, the feds in St. Louis used social media marketing forensics to track down 19-year-old Devante Coffie, who broke into the Southside Pawn Shop and stole 32 handguns and two long guns. Coffie “cut himself on the broken glass of the window that had been used to enter the building,” the DOJ report said.

With that much stolen gunpower he was a clear threat to public safety, as he tried to sell the weapons to city rioters.

Investigators nailed Coffie after “monitoring social media in an attempt to find information about the burglary… Not only was he trying to sell the firearms on social media, but also a video showed Coffie’s hands had multiple bandages on them. At the time of his arrest, Coffie had in his possession one of the stolen firearms from the burglary.”

In still other incidents, Matthew Michanowicz allegedly placed a “backpack of homemade explosives in downtown” Pittsburgh; Charles Anthony Pittman is accused of arson of Fayetteville’s Historic Market House in North Carolina; and Zachary Alexander Karas had numerous Molotov cocktails in La Mesa, CA.

A Wisconsin laser pointer arrest came after police noticed, from May 31 through June 7, “several incidents of individuals pointing green laser beams at law enforcement aircraft operated by the FBI and Wisconsin National Guard.” Those beams can blind pilots.

On June 7, the DOJ report said, law enforcement agents on the ground “observed two individuals near W. Chambers Street and N. 1st Street in the City of Milwaukee targeting a green laser beam at an FBI aircraft. One of the individuals pointing the laser beam matched the description of rioter Jeremiah Belen.”

Think those “protests” were peaceful and had such a thing to do with justice of all kinds? Think again.

