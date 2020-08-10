Widespread looting reported in Chicago after police-involved shooting

Video emerged online professing to reveal widespread looting and cops clashes in Chicago early Monday in action to a police-involved shooting Sunday that injured a suspect in his late teenagers or early 20 s.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the shooting took place Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood area. A crowd emerged that taken on versus the cops and ultimately started carrying things at the officers. Police told the Chicago Tribune that somebody spread out the unproven report that it was a kid who was struck.

A policeman informed the station that an officer sustained a shoulder injury in the conflict and among the police vehicle had its windows broken. The stress continued into the night.

Police at first reacted to a report of a guy with a weapon and went after the suspect. Police stated the suspect turned and fired at the pursuing officers who returned fire. The suspect’s condition was unidentified. The Chicago Tribune reported that a weapon was discovered at the scene.

The circumstance appeared to continue to heighten and apparently caused widespread riots throughout the city, consisting of the Magnificent Mile.

Andy Ngo, the conservative reporter, required to Twitter to state “BLM-inspired rioting and looting is happening in Chicago tonight.” He composed that cops “look completely overwhelmed.”

Ryan Baker, an anchor for CBS Chicago, likewise tweeted, "Absolute turmoil in downtown Chicago with more over night looting and vandalism in theLoop