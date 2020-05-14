Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton expresses desire to finish career with Indianapolis Colts | NFL News





Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowl choice

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton needs to finish his NFL career as a one-team participant.

Hilton, who has performed eight seasons in Indianapolis, mentioned on Wednesday that he hopes to signal yet one more contract with the Colts earlier than retiring. The 30-year-old veteran is heading into the ultimate 12 months of a five-year, $65m deal.

Speaking on a video convention name, Hilton mentioned, “I want to be a Colt for life. Whenever things pick back up (following the coronavirus pandemic), hopefully we can get something done. I want to be here.”

Hilton laid out a tough define for the rest of his taking part in career.

“Whatever I sign for my next contract, that’ll be when I hang it up,” he mentioned. “Whether it’s two years, three years, four years, whatever it is, whatever I sign for my next contract, that’ll be it for me.”

Hilton is ready to make $14.54m this 12 months following a season during which he appeared in a career-low 10 video games due to accidents.

Correspondingly, Hilton’s reception whole (45) and receiving-yardage whole (501) had been career lows, and he matched his second-lowest whole with 5 landing catches.

“I kind of let my teammates down last year being hurt, being injured, things you really can’t control,” Hilton mentioned. “It’s not like you’re playing Madden and cutting injuries off. I’m working out twice a day, so I don’t let my teammates down. My motivation is to getting back to where I was, and that’s getting back on top of the game.”

Hilton was a Pro Bowl performer yearly from 2014 to 2017, lacking only one sport in that span whereas averaging 75 catches for 1,221 yards and 5.5 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016.

“My work speaks for itself,” Hilton mentioned. “When I’m on the market, I do know what I can do. These final two years I’ve been a bit banged up.

“This year, if they want me to prove it, I’ll prove it. But I think everybody would want me here. I want to be here.”