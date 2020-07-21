Wi-Fi 6-supporting Honor Router 3 brings its 3000 Mbps speeds to Europe

Honor keeps diversifying its portfolio and the latest addition is a Wi-Fi 6 Plus router with four antennas and a dual-core CPU. Starting today, it can be purchased in several countries in Europe, and the brand is throwing some gifts as well.

The Honor Router 3 has one WAN port and three LAN ports that support auto speed adaptation between 100 Mbps and 1000 Mbps, totaling to 3000 Mbps, provided you have such a connection coming out the wall in the first place. There is a single H button on top that can easily pair up to five more Router 3 devices into an active Mesh Network for enterprise solutions.

Honor, and its parent company Huawei, call their router Wi-Fi 6 Plus, because it has a 6 dB stronger signal than the regular Wi-Fi 6 (previously, 802.11ax) and can penetrate one more wall. Compared with Wi-Fi 5 (formerly known as 802.11 ac), this router can bring up to three times faster network speeds, four times more capacity, lower latency and 30% less power consumption, reads the press release, sent by Honor.

Honor brings technology that allows one Router 3 to communicate with up to 20 devices – 4 on the 2.4GHz spectrum and up to 16 on the 5GHz. Security-wise, it has WPA3 with individualized data encryption. On the inside, there is a Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chip, and the two CPU cores can go up to 1.2 GHz, achieving network speeds to over 1 Gbps.

The Honor Router 3 can be set up and controlled through Huawei’s dedicated AI Life App where devices can be managed and limited in speeds, internet time, and there is a Parent Control feature that sets schedules for specific connected devices.

The price of the Honor Router 3 is €79.90 is up for pre-orderin Germany, France, Spain, and the Netherlands starting today, while Italy will have that option on Friday, July 24. If a purchase is made until July 31, Honor will throw also a free Honor Band 5 (Pink or Black) and Honor AM115 Bluetooth earphones (Red or Black) in a bundle that cost respectively €35 and €70 on their own.













Honor Router 3

The router can also be purchased in the United Kingdom. It will be available on July 23, the price is set at £79.90 and there are no freebies whatsoever.

Source (in German) • Source (in Italian)