Whyte vs. Povetkin result: Alexander Povetkin stops Dillian Whyte with vicious KO uppercut in fifth round

After more than 1,000 days as the WBC’sNo 1 competitor at heavyweight, Dillian Whyte took the danger of putting his desired status– and the WBC interim champion– on the line versus 40-year-oldAlexander Povetkin The danger did not settle at Matchroom Boxing’s Fight Camp on Saturday, with Povetkin scoring a ruthless return knockout for the upset triumph to declare the WBC interim heavyweight champion.

The battle started with some close rounds, both guys sweating off the jab and digging shots to the body. But Whyte stepped on the gas in Round 4, initially capturing Povetkin with 2 right-hand men and after that a cuffing left hand to score a knockdown prior to scoring another minutes later on with a toughuppercut Whyte didn’t have adequate time to choose the surface prior to the round ended, nevertheless, and Povetkin sought to have actually recuperated as he came out of his corner to begin Round 5.

Thirty seconds later on, it was all over. Povetkin released a perfect left uppercut to the chin of Whyte, stiffening his body and sending him crashing down the ropes and to the canvas.

There was no requirement for a count as the referee waived off the contest at the 0:30 mark of the fifth round, a sensational turn of occasions that overthrows the heavyweight department listed below the “big three” of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

After his triumph, Povetkin exposed that the uppercut he utilized to complete the battle was something he and his group had actually trained for, which he maintained his …