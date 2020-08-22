Whyte vs Povetkin: Rematch clause in place for a second fight this year | Boxing News





Dillian Whyte was KO ‘d by Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte has a rematch clause to fight Alexander Povetkin once again prior to completion of 2020, promoter Eddie Hearn validated.

Whyte was completely knocked out by Povetkin after formerly floor covering his challenger two times – his hopes were ended of lastly requiring a obligatory WBC title difficulty versus Tyson Fury.

“We have a rematch clause,” Hearn informed Sky Sports.