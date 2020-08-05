Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte’s former opponent Dave Allen recruited as sparring partner by Alexander Povetkin | Boxing News





Whyte fulfills Povetkin with his world title hopes at stake

Alexander Povetkin will prepare to eliminate Dillian Whyte by utilizing 2 of his competitor’s former challengers, Derek Chisora and Dave Allen, as sparring partners.

Whyte’s status as WBC interim heavyweight champ and compulsory opposition to Tyson Fury is at stake when Fight Camp concludes with his fight versus Povetkin on August 22, reside on Sky Sports Box Office

Whyte and Povetkin needs to both jet in from abroad prior to quarantining together close-by Fight Camp in a remarkable …