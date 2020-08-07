Whyte vs Povetkin: Booking information for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon 2 | Boxing News





Dillian Whyte against Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Alexander Povetkin, with Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 on the same Sky Sports Box Office bill – and you can book it now!

Whyte has agreed to a high-stakes heavyweight clash with Povetkin, who could ruin the Brixton man’s plans for a mandatory title fight for Tyson Fury’s WBC belt in early 2021.

Irish star Taylor also defends her undisputed world lightweight titles in a hotly-anticipated rematch with Persoon on the Whyte-Povetkin show on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.