Whyte vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua doubts Dillian Whyte will earn world-title fight, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 on Saturday, survive on Sky Sports Box Office
By Richard Damerell and Andy Scott
Last Updated: 21/08/20 10:16 pm
Anthony Joshua has actually raised doubts about whether Dillian Whyte will earn a world heavyweight title fight versus himself or Tyson Fury, says promoter Eddie Hearn.
Whyte will fight Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, survive on Sky Sports Box Office, and triumph keeps him on course for a compulsory defend Fury’s WBC belt in early 2021.