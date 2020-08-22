Whyte vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua doubts Dillian Whyte will earn world-title fight, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News





Anthony Joshua anticipates Alexander Povetkin to shock Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua has actually raised doubts about whether Dillian Whyte will earn a world heavyweight title fight versus himself or Tyson Fury, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Whyte will fight Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, survive on Sky Sports Box Office, and triumph keeps him on course for a compulsory defend Fury’s WBC belt in early 2021.