Whyte vs Povetkin: Alen Babic blasts aside Shawndell Winters in the second round | Boxing News





Alen Babic ruthlessly stopped Shawndell Winters

Alen Babic blasted aside Shawndell Winters in the second round as the Croatian heavyweight extended an explosive start to his expert profession.

Babic, nicknamed ‘The Savage’, is yet to advance into the 3rd round in 4 expert bouts and he dropped Winters two times previously the battle was waved off on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin costs.

Charging forward, Babic hammered away with punches from the opening bell, and a huge left hook left Winters drooping on the ropes.