Whyte vs Povetkin: Alen Babic blasts aside Shawndell Winters in the second round | Boxing News

Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 tonight, survive on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 22/08/20 8:55 pm
Alen Babic blasted aside Shawndell Winters in the second round as the Croatian heavyweight extended an explosive start to his expert profession.
Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin
Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin
Babic, nicknamed ‘The Savage’, is yet to advance into the 3rd round in 4 expert bouts and he dropped Winters two times previously the battle was waved off on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin costs.
Charging forward, Babic hammered away with punches from the opening bell, and a huge left hook left Winters drooping on the ropes.