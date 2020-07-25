Whynter BR-128WS Lock, 120 Can Capacity, Stainless Steel Beverage Refrigerator, White



Price: $324.00 - $244.63

(as of Jul 25,2020 19:25:02 UTC – Details)



The Whynter 120 Can Beverage Refrigerator / Cooler offers a compact and powerful cooling solution ideal for your entertaining or retail merchandising needs.Unlike many budget beverage refrigerators, the Whynter 120 Can Stainless Steel Beverage Refrigerator utilizes premium features and design to provide a sleek showcase that will be centerpiece of any space. With its powerful compressor and internal air-cooled system, this beverage refrigerator creates an evenly-cooled space ensuring consistent temperatures throughout the beverage refrigerator.The stainless steel trimmed glass door and soft LED lighting allows you to see view the contents while maintaining internal temperatures and increasing energy efficiency. The Whynter 120 Can Stainless Steel Beverage Refrigerator is equipped with a lock to keep your beverages safe and secure. The door swing direction is also reversible for customization to your specific requirements.

Capacity: 120 standard 12 oz. cans

Stainless steel trimmed glass door with sleek white cabinet, recessed handle provides a flush finish with the door with cylinder lock and two keys

Mechanical temperature control with temperature range from high 30ºF – mid 60ºF

Soft interior LED lighting with on/off switch