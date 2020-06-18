Why women are falling through the Covid cracks

Lockdown is easing. The shops are open, the football is on. More employees are anticipated to return to work. There are, however, still no longer plans for all pupils to return to school before September. For some observers, these are separate facts. For working parents, they are an intertwined nightmare. And as history has repeatedly shown, what affects working parents usually disproportionately impacts working mothers.

The chore gap is one of those unfashionable, stubbornly persistent issues that we like to brush under the carpet inside our supposedly enlightened age. But the coronavirus crisis and lockdown has shone a light on the gulf which exists in many British households; research has shown that mothers are doing 31 hours more housework every week than before the crisis. And even though the study into working parents found fathers are also doing more chores, there was an enormous gender gap, with mothers doing 12 hours more on average than fathers.

This isn’t just a blip; a short period where women shoulder extra strain as usual, lose several hours sleep occasionally, give up their particular time and perform superhuman juggling acts to keep every plate spinning with little notice or thanks. With school closures for many young ones now set to continue for the next three months and potentially far longer, the unacknowledged inequality could have a catastrophic effect on women’s careers, finances and families. And this isn’t only a ‘women’s issue’ – as always, where women are unequally impacted there exists a massive knock-on impact both for the economy and for son or daughter welfare, too.

Many women may have kept going – adding a third shift of homeschooling for their other shifts of home working and domestic chores – run ragged, but holding on to the undeniable fact that there will be an announcement on schools reopening soon. Now it would appear that won’t be the case as questions are still being debated over their safety, but an expectation that millions will now return to work simply isn’t realistic for all those with no prospect of childcare, an oversight some have attributed to a government with a marked lack of women at the top. In March, the PM setup four new committees to cope with the coronavirus pandemic (focusing on healthcare, the average man or woman sector, economic and business, and international response). Not one of these is chaired with a woman and Priti Patel is the only female minister to possess led the daily briefing.

The full picture of the negative impact lockdown has received on women’s lives across all ages and sectors is now emerging and can not be underestimated. The effect is far reaching. A study by CityBank has discovered that of the 44 million expected redundancies worldwide, 31 million are women. That is significantly more than double the 13 million men. Women are also more likely to be caring for an elderly relative, according to Carers UK, with older women probably winding up shouldering much more care duties as a result of Covid-19.

Research by The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and University College London (UCL) revealed that women are more likely to bear the brunt of childcare responsibilities and home schooling during lockdown, even in couples where both parents are working. They found that mums were only able to do one hour of uninterrupted benefit every three hours done by dads. In fact, the only set of house holds where childcare and housework are being equally shared are those in which both parents were previously working, but fathers have stopped paid employment while mothers continue to work.