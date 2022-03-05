If you stood up around the world today to condemn Putin and stop Russian aggression, to glorify Zelensky and impose harsh sanctions on Russia for the sake of Ukraine, why were you silent when mercenaries raided Hadrut and Shushi, killed thousands of innocent young Armenians? People fled their hundred-year-old settlements and fled to Armenia. If war and bloodshed are unacceptable to you, how did you welcome the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and why did you send your ambassadors to Shushi?

Finally, if you have adopted democracy and tolerance as the credo of a progressive West, defending human rights and freedoms, how do you fire Russian students from European universities, fire Russian intellectuals and scientists, boycott Russian restaurants, and block the entry of ordinary Russian citizens?

Armine OHANYAN

