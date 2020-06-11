Why we need broader coalitions to combat environmental racism and climate change

Demands for climate action have largely faded in to the background since the covid-19 pandemic, the economic meltdown, and widespread protests over police brutality have seized the world’s attention.

But for Rhiana Gunn-Wright, the director of climate policy at the Roosevelt Institute and among the architects of the Green New Deal, the issues are inextricably intertwined. You can’t appreciate the actual toll of the fossil-fuel sector if you’re maybe not looking at it through the lenses of racial justice, economic inequality, and public health, she says within an interview with MIT Technology Review.

People of color tend to be more likely to live near power plants and other polluting factories, and they suffer higher levels of asthma and greater risks of early death from smog. The coronavirus death rate among black Americans is more than twice that of whites. And global warming and factory farming methods will release more lethal pathogens and reshape the product range of infectious diseases, Gunn-Wright argued in April in a New York Times op-ed titled “Think This Pandemic Is Bad? We Have Another Crisis Coming.”

“The people most likely to die from toxic fumes are the same people most likely to die from Covid-19,” she wrote. “It’s like we are watching a preview of the worst possible impacts of the climate crisis roll right before our eyes.”

One critique of the Green New Deal was that it took on a lot of, multiplying the problem of making progress on anybody of the deeply polarized issues it addressed. But Gunn-Wright argues that this was its strength: tying together these seemingly distinct causes into a sweeping policy package underscored the connections between them and helped create a broader coalition of supporters behind them.

In the interview that follows, she says every thing that’s happened in 2020 has only deepened those convictions.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How are you feeling about 2020?

That’s such a big question, as the way I’m about how 2020 is going depends upon the day. In a lot of ways, I’m more scared than I’ve experienced a long time, simply because of the scale of the crises.

We’re facing a recession that may be a bad recession or worse than the Great Depression. And then we also have a public health crisis. And then clearly we have an ongoing crisis around white supremacy and racial injustice that is coming to the fore. And of course we’re also facing the climate crisis.

But then I’m also more hopeful than I have already been, with the uprising and the protests that have happened, because I’m like it’s a reminder that actually everybody in government serves at our pleasure.

Q: How have the protests, or the reactions to the protests, changed your thinking specifically around how to tackle climate and environmental justice issues?

Mostly it made me realize that we were right. When the Green New Deal arrived, I did a good amount of press, and it felt like I spent six months answering the same pair of questions. What role does equity have in this? Why attach it to a climate proposal? Won’t this make it harder?

People were nervous that attaching climate change and climate policy to calls for racial justice or economic justice was a lot of, that we were actually going to make it harder to make progress on climate—as should they aren’t all connected, that they are.

We were essentially saying that climate change isn’t just a technical problem. It’s not just a problem of emissions. It’s a problem of the systems which have allowed a market that essentially poisons people to keep on, and to do so even while it further and further imperils our survival, both as a nation and as a globe. It comes down to issues of race and class and place.

And which means this moment actually makes me glad that we did that work before. Because it has meant that some groups that are seen solely as climate, like the Sunrise Movement, have invested in this set of uprisings. They’re working with the Movement for Black Lives to obtain members out to protest, to connect them to actions, to help them understand how climate is connected to this.

The Green New Deal helped push the conversations around climate far from a purely technocratic space. The ever more popular stance on it—at least among climate experts, wonks, activists in the climate space—is concerning the nexus of jobs, justice and environment. And I believe all of that actually makes it easier for climate change to continue to be mentioned in this moment and not be shoved aside.

Q: Last week, you tweeted: “climate twitter seems real silent these days….” You were just saying that in a few ways, you’ve seen a broadening of support across groups. Did you mean there that you’re still maybe not seeing the climate community doing enough to stand up for racial justice issues and policing reforms?

Yeah, I can say I’m not seeing enough for sure. I’m saying it had been from nothing to, you know, something. And I’ve noticed before that when other big things happened—not quite this big—there will always be a silence. But then I would watch folks have, like, three-day-long conversations about utility tariffs.

So I do believe there’s still that divide. There’s still a fair level of people who think about climate as something that’s outside of our social systems.

I think section of it is the discipline silo. People have fought back against climate change in people sphere by questioning if it was really happening. So it has turned into a really technical and scientific space, because one way to fight back against that is to continually produce more data, and new ways to prove what’s going on.

A downside is, sometimes it may feel like if it’s maybe not scientific, you shouldn’t speak about it. Unless you have reams of data to support it, you shouldn’t introduce it. Which is really a problem, because data doesn’t tell us what’s true; data tells us what we decided to measure.

And specially when you’re referring to race, and racial justice, there are a lot of lived experiences that haven’t been quantified.

Q: What role should climate have in any upcoming economic recovery packages?

There’s an increasing consensus that for an economic recovery from covid to be robust, decarbonization has to be a significant part of it. In my estimation, it ought to be centered around decarbonization.

It’s maybe not, like, a good thing to have. It makes economic sense. Investments in clean energy have better multipliers, right? They give you more bang for your buck. They create more jobs. They catalyze more innovation.

And first and foremost, they help stabilize the climate, which can be crucial economically speaking, specially given the levels of temperature increases we’re looking at by the end of the century. Fixing that’s an incredibly stabilizing force.

We’re going to be left having an economy where you have to generate huge amounts of jobs, and where you have to offset a very significant drop in demand. And decarbonization is among the only spaces that can accomplish that. It’s among the only spaces where we can generate that many jobs, where they’ll also create new industries, and where you have the chance to spark new innovations that essentially help continue to grow the economy despite the initial investment is made.

And which means you have dozens of arguments stacking up for a green stimulus. It by far makes the most economic sense. Really, the only reasons to maybe not do it are political reasons.

But in the US, that’s not what’s happening up to now. A lot of our recovery money is going to oil and gas industries, and renewables are losing ground. There’s no targeted support for them in the CARES Act [the economic relief bill passed in late March].

Q: What can the climate community do to become more inclusive and more responsive to other social justice issues?

One is hire folks of color. And particularly folks of color who don’t have the same educational background when i think is common in climate or policy work in general.

If we want to actually be serious about supporting other movements that are aligned around justice, we have to be sure that the inside of our businesses actually seems like that. And that means not only hiring people of color, but in addition not just recruiting people of color from the Ivy League. Hire those who have been activists for a long time and have learned of a topic from being inside.

Even if folks are deep in this discipline, it’s essential to maybe not silo ourselves off intellectually. It’s always important for us, particularly if we’re not activists out in the pub, to keep in mind that the techniques we theorize around or think of a challenge is not actually necessarily the way in which it’s happening.