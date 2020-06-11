Why ‘Watchmen’ is getting a second look for its approach to race

“Watchmen” began, jarringly, with a dramatic reenactment of the Tulsa riot, which played a role in the show’s narrative. The present-day plot also involved a white-supremacist group, in an alternate history where Richard Nixon’s extended tenure as the president had given way to Robert Redford.

Lindelof assembled a racially diverse writing staff, but admitted if the show made its debut that he was nervous about how exactly its approach to race would be received. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.)

The series proved prescient in other ways. Part of that had to do with vigilante justice and the relationship involving the community and the police, who, in the show’s world, wore masks to hide their identities (under something called the Defense of Police Act) and shield them from potential retribution.

The show also layered its story upon the plot of the initial story, and the ripple effects of a traumatic, world-shaking event on the collective psyche.