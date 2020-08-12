Why was the Fantasy Premier League 2019-20 winner deleted and denied title?

The gamer who in fact got the greatest variety of points was disqualified, however what was all of it about?

Fantasy Premier League ( FPL) is an extremely competitive online competition where, in order to triumph, you need to be much better than over 7 million other devoted gamers throughout the world.

However, this season, the FPL supervisor who ended up top of the stack at the end of the project was not crowned champ and his profile was deleted.

Alexander Antonov’s group generated 2,575 points throughout the year to complete initially out of over 7 million gamers, however his accomplishment was rendered null and space by Fantasy Premier League organisers.

An official statement described that Antonov’s group was gotten rid of from the video game “due to a breach of our terms” and the title was rather offered to Joshua Bull, whose group ‘The Bulldozers’ made 2,557 points.

“The English Premier League and FPL had a right to do what they did,” Antonov stated in a video broadcast on his YouTube channel in the aftermath.

“It is their game, it’s their rules, their prizes and, frankly, they had a good reason in their eyes to disqualify me that I can’t really argue with.”

So exactly what was Antonov’s FPL disqualification everything about?

The Guardian reported that the breach was associated to supposed offending remarks made in a personal …