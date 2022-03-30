The Minister of Emergency Situations arrested today, Andranik Piloyan, is a National Hero.

During the 44-day war, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in 2020. On October 20, he wrote on his Facebook page:

“First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Tiran Khachatryan հրաման Commander of the 5th Army Corps, Major General Andranik Piloyan, especially in the last hours, on the battlefield, were crowned with their names և to be awarded the title of national hero. They continue their heroic fight for the homeland. Glory to the Armenian army. “

On October 22, by the decrees of President Armen Sargsyan, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Tiran Vazgeni Khachatryan, Commander of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense, Major General Andranik Suren Piloyan; with the Order of the Homeland.

It should be noted that Andranik Piloyan was appointed commander of the 5th Army Corps in 2018. on June 18.