Why Val Demings is the perfect running mate for Joe Biden

In his 1982 book Out of the Crisis, W. Edwards Deming, the Yale-trained industrial engineering visionary, transformed global management with the advice that emphasis should not be on speed of the activity but on why it should be done at all. Former Vice President Joe Biden has heeded that advice and slowed up the naming of a running mate.

Congresswoman Val Demings offers Biden a Deming-like reminder on why someone should assume the job of Vice President. It is to serve as he did, to be simpatico with the president—not just to be a tag team combatant in a three-month campaign, or a careerist seeking a credential for a next run themselves, but a four-year governing partner.

Thus, with 90 days to go before election day, Biden deferred by a week the announcement of his own vice presidential choice. This delay should be of no concern, as an announcement next week would still be a week ahead of the online Democratic convention on Aug. 17. Generally, the vice presidential nomination is only announced two to three days in advance of the convention. This gives everyone time to digest emerging information about the excellent array of prospects. In particular, many were surprised by Val Demings’s strong showing in recent major surveys.

Does it really matter who is selected? A Morning Consult…

