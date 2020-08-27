Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

But regardless of the probability of lap records being broken, and motorists raving about the flat-out obstacles of some of the best corners in grand prix racing, it will not stop those who believe F1 is missing out on something.

Indeed, Carlos Sainz just recently stimulated some dispute on social networks about whether TV images were refraining from doing a sufficient task in revealing simply how fantastic present F1 automobiles are.

Having tweeted an mind-blowing video of Ayrton Senna receiving the 1991 British Grand Prix, he voiced some intrigue about why a vehicle that was a number of seconds slower than what we have now looks so fast.

Reflecting on the matter a couple of days later on, Sainz asked: “The cars are amazing, but then you watch TV and they don’t seem faster than they were back then. And that’s what makes me nervous.

“Is there something we are doing wrong with the cameras, with the camera angles, or with high definition? Most people on Twitter agreed that cars, being longer and bigger, give the impression that they are slower.”

Read Also:

There were a plethora of theories advanced regarding why that Senna lap seemed so quick.

So Motorsport com spoke with Dean Locke, F1’s Director of Broadcast and Media, for his decision on why that Senna lap looked so fast.

A tv video camera Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Violent automobiles

As well …