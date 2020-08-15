Why Trump’s WeChat ban scares U.S. companies more than his TikTok crackdown

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a set of executive orders prohibiting the apps WeChat and TikTok from the U.S., arguing that the Chinese- owned apps present a nationwide security danger to the United States.

“[WeChat’s] data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information,” theWeChat order states The Chinese government has actually rejected claims that WeChat and TikTok feed user information to main authorities.

The U.S.’s choice to ban TikTok, a video-streaming platform owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, probably has actually amassed more attention due to the app’s appeal amongst American users. But Trump’s ban of WeChat, a messaging app owned by the Chinese business Tencent, is the one stressing big U.S.companies

In China, WeChat is not simply a messaging app however an important part of life. For the app’s 1.1 billion users, it’s Facebook, WhatsApp, Uber, Postmates, Amazon, Expedia, and a mobile wallet all rolled into one, with extra small programs that host lots of other functions.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a group of U.S. companies consisting of Walmart, Apple, Disney,

