Why Trump’s Tulsa turnout is less important than his muddled message

There are many things that went wrong, and not just involving crowd size. But anybody who thinks it will have a lasting impact, or that we’ll be talking about this in several days, will need to have amnesia with regards to new Trump controversies crowding out old ones in the blink of a news cycle.

NY TIMES GOES THERE: DOES DONALD TRUMP WANT AN ADDITIONAL TERM?

It’s not the case, as the Trump camp says, that the media are largely to be culpable for the low turnout in Oklahoma. But the weeklong coverage building up to Saturday night’s event amounted to an unbelievably negative barrage.

And the increasingly dire warnings about the danger of coronavirus reflected a stunningly blatant double standard. Media warnings about Covid-19 all but vanished when the racial protests swept across America, drawing much praise as tens of thousands of protesters packed the streets shoulder to shoulder. But the Oklahoma rally was denounced as a super-spreader event. I had grave reservations about both, but there clearly was no equivalence whatsoever.

Did the coverage scare some people faraway from the Bank of Oklahoma Center? Probably. It’s actually kind of striking that more than 6,000 people showed up in the center of a pandemic. The problem is that the Trump campaign fueled expectations of a sellout crowd at the 19,000-seat arena, plus a 2nd speech to an overflow crowd outside that never materialized.

So the ocean of empty blue seats became a metaphor for the failure of the initial Trump rally in months.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed “a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of Covid and protesters.” I’m sure the coverage was an issue, but with some Oklahoma health officials warning of the risk, many Trump supporters just made a decision to stay home.

And according to journalists who were there, the campaign’s contention that protesters were deterred rally-goers by blocking entrances just wasn’t true.

Then there is the Tik Tok factor: Many teens saying they pranked the campaign by reserving (and then cancelling) hundreds of thousands of tickets, enabling the campaign to say there have been a million requests. Parscale dismissed the thought of “leftist and online trolls doing a victory lap,” saying it was a non-factor.

By the way in which, he also said “it makes us wonder why we bother credentialing media for events when they don’t do their full jobs as professionals.” I don’t expect any chance, considering that the whole point of rallies is to create media attention.

The Tulsa coverage has been dramatic. Trump “was stunned” searching at the arena, the New York Times says, “and he yelled at aides backstage while looking at the endless rows of empty blue seats in the top of bowl of the stadium…

“When he landed back at the White House and walked off Marine One, his tie hung untied around his neck. He waved to reporters, with a defeated expression on his face, holding a crumpled red campaign hat in one hand.”

But more important than the turnout was what the president had to say all through his more than 90 minutes in the arena. And it absolutely was a rather rambling assortment of greatest hits, entertaining but lacking any central theme or, in political jargon, a “reset” of his campaign.

How does doing 15 minutes mocking criticism of his halting descent down a West Point ramp, or shaky sip of one glass of water, help him get reelected?

The president seems never to have settled on a line of attack against Joe Biden, and nothing lately has stuck against an applicant largely confined to his home. It’s harder for Trump to paint Biden as soft on China after John Bolton’s book depicted him pressing Xi Jinping for reelection aid in the form of wheat purchases.

Trump did hit some culture war notes, particularly on the crusade against Confederate symbols, saying: “The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments, tear down our statues and punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control.”

The Washington Post says Trump used a “litany of racially offensive stereotypes,” including “Kung Flu,” and his criticism of Ilhan Omar for “telling us how to run our country.” The congresswoman, who fled Somalia when she was 12, is an American citizen.

The Post says “it’s unclear if such racially inflammatory messaging will continue to resonate with white suburban voters, especially women, amid a national conversation about structural racism.”

Whether that overstates the case of perhaps not, Trump said nothing concerning the killing of George Floyd, the protests or national unity.

The Trump campaign could have blown its Tulsa moment, but the turnout is simply a fleeting embarrassment, gleefully seized upon by pundits who’re convinced the president is losing. The larger question is how he runs against Biden, how the former veep builds a case for himself, and what the campaign seems like when it emerges from the dark shadow of the pandemic.