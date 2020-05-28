Why Trump’s coronavirus advice is so dangerous

President Trump has often said he’s knowledgeable about science and medicine, but he is not a doctor, which is why many were alarmed when he said in a coronavirus press conference people should inject disinfectants into their bodies to fight the virus. Chris Cillizza explains.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Donald Trump’s incredibly dangerous musings on disinfectants
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/24/politics/donald-trump-disinfectant-uv-light/index.html
Read the transcript of AP’s interview with President Trump
https://apnews.com/a28cc17d27524050b37f4d91e087955e
April 25 coronavirus news
https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-04-25-20-intl/h_5d64d2e8318d95f6897f12b9a69edef0
The EPA is reminding people to use disinfectant only on surfaces
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/epa-reminding-people-use-disinfectant-only-surfaces-n1191656
Lysol maker refutes Trump’s suggestion that disinfectants may treat coronavirus
https://www.axios.com/lysol-maker-disinfectants-coronavirus-donald-trump-3ff8ef52-6cc2-40e3-9c26-cc953e48cbf7.html
Maryland has received ‘hundreds of calls’ about the effectiveness of ingesting disinfectants to treat coronavirus, governor says
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/26/politics/maryland-disinfectants-coronavirus-larry-hogan-donald-trump/index.html
About me:
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Steven Sevilla
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/cnn/dvgb325pfm
#CNN #Cillizza #Disinfectants
source