Why Trump’s 2016 playbook won’t work in 2020 (opinion)

Yet Trump has all but given up on discussing Covid-19, except to spew the type of misinformation he gave to Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday, where Trump dismissed a national mandate for wearing masks, saying, “I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wore a mask, everything disappears.”

This could be the same week Trump’s head of the usa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told America that if every one wore a mask for four to eight weeks, we could get the pandemic under control. Trump’s comments like they are presumably in large part why a brand new Washington Post-ABC poll released Sunday morning found only 38% approve of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, and 60% disapprove — a net drop of 28 points since March.

Trump, rather than being laser focused on Covid-19, has embraced a campaign strategy that feels like a repeat of a (horrible) TV show from four years back. On Sunday morning, that he was tweeting out his usual stale fare of “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” If Trump couldn’t make America great in his first term, why would his second term be any different?

Then there is the bigotry and White grievance politics that were a staple of 2016. In 2020, Trump has simply changed his focus from smearing immigrants with lies about Mexican “rapists” to attacking Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a “ symbol of hate.” Again this shows how out of touch Trump is with the others of America. A Pew poll conducted in June found two-thirds of Americans are supportive of the BLM movement.

Same goes for Trump’s defending Confederate monuments and Confederate flags as being about “heritage” and “free speech.” While Trump remains locked in days gone by, the rest of America is moving on. NASCAR has barred the flying of Confederate flags at its races and on Friday Trump’s own Secretary of Defense effectively banned Confederate flags from US military bases.

Even Trump’s new signature issue of crime, marked by his repeated tweeting of the words “Law and Order” and talk of crime in urban centers, does not rate with most — except perhaps as a racist dog whistle he will save White America from the threats he suggests Black and brown people pose. Indeed, in Sunday’s Fox News poll, crime came in as 16th in terms of being an essential issue, with only 1% of voters saying it is a top issue today.

The latest polls buying the point that Trump is woefully out of step with America. A Washington Post-ABC survey out Sunday shows Joe Biden leading Trump 55% to 40% among registered voters.

Trump’s bigoted campaign may have worked in 2016, but today people want a leader who will address the life and death dilemmas of Covid-19 and the economic calamity the US is suffering. Trump has shown Americans he isn’t that person. And that’s not more likely to change between now and November.