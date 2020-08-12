Why Trump keeps calling women ‘nasty’ (opinion)

It occurred once again (obviously it did) Tuesday, at a press instruction, when the President was inquired about presumptive Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden’s choice ofSen Kamala Harris for his running mate.

“She was very very nasty, to — one of the reasons that surprised me, she was very — she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden, and it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful,” he said, likewise reaching back for an old dig atSen Elizabeth Warren for excellent step.

We’ve been here prior to with his go-to epithet for women.

Just a year back,Trump called Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen “nasty” after she called his interest in purchasing Greenland “absurd.” And in June in 2015, the President called Nancy Pelosi a “ nasty, vindictive, horrible person ” after a Fox News job interviewer raised a Politico report about Pelosi informing Democrats promoting impeachment that she ‘d rather see Trump “in prison” (a Pelosi spokesperson stated she might not validate the remark). Trump likewise lobbed the “nasty” epithet previously in an interview with the British tabloid, The Sun, in which he was inquired about remarks the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had actually made in 2016 to TELEVISION host Larry Wilmore, calling Trump “misogynistic.” “I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump stated. “I hope she is OK.” We are, by now, utilized to the President’s name-calling– it is unpresidential and gauche. But “nasty” is one that …

